Tipperary make one change ahead of Wednesday's Galway clash

Tipperary have made one change to their team for Wednesday’s rescheduled All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final against Galway (Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm).

From the side which fell to Cork by 2-23 to 1-13 in the Munster final, Lyndon Fairbrother comes in at corner-forward in place of Darragh Woods.

Fairbrother clipped four frees and a ‘65 when introduced for the second-half of that Munster final defeat.

Tipperary last reached the All-Ireland U21 final in 2010. The winners of tomorrow's game will meet Cork in the decider.

Tipperary: C Barrett (Clonmel Óg); P Campion (Drom-Inch); B McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule); C Flanagan (Newport), P Cadell (JK Brackens), D Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore); G Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), C English (Fr Sheehy’s); J Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), P Feehan (Killenaule), M Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); D Gleeson (Ballinahinch), J Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), L Fairbrother (JK Brackens).