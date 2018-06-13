Tipperary County Board give 'full backing' to manager Michael Ryan

By Eoghan Cormican

The Tipperary County Board have thrown their support behind embattled senior manager Michael Ryan in the wake of Tipperary’s elimination from the All-Ireland SHC.

Tipperary failed to win a game in this year’s Munster round-robin series, losing to Limerick and Clare, while drawing with Cork and Waterford.

West Tipperary chairman John O’Shea told the Irish Examiner earlier this week that Ryan and his backroom team should step down after a disastrous Munster campaign. The county board executive ended their silence this morning, issuing a statement in support of Ryan and his backroom team.

"In respect to recent queries, the Management Committee of Tipperary G.A.A. County Board wishes to reiterate that following Tipperary's exit from this year's senior hurling championship, the position of the Tipperary management team is not the subject of any discussion or change. The management team was appointed last September for a three-year term and have the full backing and support of the Co. Management Committee.

"Comments made by any individual(s), contrary to the above, do not represent the views of the Co. Management Committee and are therefore not to be associated with the Committee or Co. Board Officers in any way.

“There will be no further comment in relation to this."

Ryan, before taking on the role of manager in 2016, had previously served two stints as a selector. He led the Premier County to Munster and All-Ireland success in 2016. His initial two-year term was extended by three years last September.

The team's exit on Sunday, following defeat to Clare, was the county's earliest departure from the championship since 1998.