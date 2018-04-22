Tipp worry over John McGrath's football hamstring injury

Tipperary's 2016 All-Star hurling forward John McGrath faces an anxious time until he learns the the extent of a hamstring injury picked up at the weekend, writes Michael Dundon.

McGrath suffered the injury while playing for his club Loughmore-Castleiney in their win over Drom-Inch in the Tipperary senior football championship.

With 10 minutes to go in the game at The Ragg, the Loughmore man indicated to the bench that he had a problem.

After an initial examination by the club’s backroom team he left the field. Club officials indicated that they were hopeful the injury was not serious and that he will be fit to line out next weekend in the Mid SHC quarter final where Loughmore’s opponents will again be Drom-Inch.

John's father, Pat, a selector with the Loughmore team, said that it would be a few days before the extent of the injury would be known but he was optimistic that it was no more than “a tweak”.

Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan will also be monitoring the situation closely as he prepares his side for their clash with Limerick in the Munster Championship in Limerick on May 20th.