Tipp hurlers lose promising midfield star to cruciate damage
23/11/2018 - 12:16:00
Liam Sheedy has suffered an early blow to his second spell as Tipperary hurling boss after promising Clonoulty Rossmore star Conor Hammersley sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury in his first training session with the senior hurlers.
Midfielder Hammersley - brother of former Tipp hurler Timmy - shone during Clonoulty Rossmore's title-winning campaign, earning a first call-up to the Premier set-up.
But the Tipperary Star reports he suffered the serious knee injury during he and Sheedy's first training session, a blow that is likely to rule him out for most of Tipperary's 2019 campaign.
He is the fourth Tipp hurler to suffer a serious knee injury this year, after Brendan Maher, Billy McCarthy and Michael Cahill.
- Digital Desk
