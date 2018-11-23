Tipp hurlers lose promising midfield star to cruciate damage

Liam Sheedy has suffered an early blow to his second spell as Tipperary hurling boss after promising Clonoulty Rossmore star Conor Hammersley sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury in his first training session with the senior hurlers.

Midfielder Hammersley - brother of former Tipp hurler Timmy - shone during Clonoulty Rossmore's title-winning campaign, earning a first call-up to the Premier set-up.

But the Tipperary Star reports he suffered the serious knee injury during he and Sheedy's first training session, a blow that is likely to rule him out for most of Tipperary's 2019 campaign.

He is the fourth Tipp hurler to suffer a serious knee injury this year, after Brendan Maher, Billy McCarthy and Michael Cahill.

