Tipp facing uphill battle to overcome Cork

Two time All Ireland winner Jamesie O'Connor says Tipperary have their backs to the wall heading into next weekend's Munster Championship clash with Cork.

The 2016 Liam McCarthy Cup winners suffered a six point defeat to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.

Tipperary in action against Limerick yesterday.

It is their heaviest defeat in the fixture since 1981.

O'Connor says Tipp are now facing an uphill battle to overcome a Cork side full of confidence following a win over Clare.

"I think their backs are against the wall and when that happens, there is only one way Tipp will respond and I think that is to come out fighting," said O'Connor.

"I think you have to be concerned because Cork now, you sense, has a real opportunity to put Tipp to the sword and they love playing in Thurles and they will relish that opportunity next weekend."

Digital Desk