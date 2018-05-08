Timeline of West Brom’s relegation campaign

West Brom’s eight-year stay in the Premier League is over after Southampton defeated Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night to confirm Albion’s relegation.

The vast improvement under caretaker manager Darren Moore proved too little, too late but may be seen as the only positive to take from a disastrous season both on and off the pitch for the club.

Here, Press Association Sport charts what has been a turbulent campaign at The Hawthorns.

August 31, 2017

When the summer transfer window closed, all looked rosy for West Brom. An unbeaten start to the season had brought three wins and a draw in all competitions and the club had enjoyed its best summer transfer window for many a year, with Tony Pulis strengthening his squad with the additions of Jay Rodriguez, Gareth Barry, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Oliver Burke, Kieran Gibbs and Ahmed Hegazi – as well as fending off interest in captain Jonny Evans.

November 20, 2017

It all went wrong for Pulis after the transfer window had closed and he failed to win another game as West Brom went on an 11-match run without victory. He was dismissed two days after a 4-0 home defeat by Chelsea.

December 2, 2017

Alan Pardew was appointed as Pulis’ successor on November 29 and took charge of his first game three days later when his former club Crystal Palace visited The Hawthorns. West Brom were already without a win in 13 matches in all competitions and while Pardew was unable to break that run with a victory, there were some encouraging signs against Palace. A more attacking line-up had 20 shots on goal and enjoyed more possession but were unable to break down the visitors. The game also brought a first clean sheet in 10 outings.

January 6, 2018

West Brom had a rare victory to celebrate at Exeter (Simon Galloway/PA)



Pardew had to wait over a month for his first win as manager and it came against League Two side Exeter in the FA Cup third round. Pardew picked a very strong team at St James Park and first-half goals from Salomon Rondon and Rodriguez lifted some weight from his shoulders. The 2-0 victory was West Brom’s first win in any competition since August.

January 13, 2018

Evans and Craig Dawson were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 home win against Brighton as Pardew got his first – and only – Premier League victory. It felt like momentum was beginning to build as Albion secured back-to-back victories for the first time since the opening month of the campaign.

January 27, 2018

West Brom stunned Liverpool in the FA Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)



Undoubtedly as good as it got during his time in charge, Pardew’s team won 3-2 against Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round. Jurgen Klopp picked his strongest team for the tie and West Brom showed great character to fight back after falling behind early on to a Roberto Firmino goal. A Rodriguez double and a Joel Matip own goal had Albion in control at half-time and they held on to progress despite Mohamed Salah scoring with 12 minutes remaining. The win rounded off an impressive month for Pardew which had also seen his team draw at Everton in the Premier League.

February 15, 2018

Reports emerged that senior players Evans, Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill had allegedly stolen a taxi during a night out on the club’s warm-weather training camp in Barcelona. The quartet later apologised via an official statement and Pardew admitted he felt “let down” and “angry” about the incident, which happened two days after chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman had been sacked by the club. West Brom lost at home to Southampton in the FA Cup in their first game following the incident.

March 31, 2018

West Brom were beaten at home by Burnley (David Davies/PA)



A 2-1 home defeat to Burnley was a ninth straight loss in all competitions and a club-record eighth successive defeat in the Premier League. It left West Brom bottom of the table and 10 points from safety.

April 2, 2018

Pardew was sacked, leaving the rock-bottom Baggies 10 points from safety with six games to go after winning just one of 18 Premier League fixtures during a four-month stay at The Hawthorns. Coach Darren Moore was placed in temporary charge of the first team.

April 15, 2018

West Brom shocked Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)



After halting West Brom’s winless streak with a 1-1 home draw against Swansea in his first match in charge, Moore masterminded arguably the shock result of the Premier League season as his team beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford. Jay Rodriguez’s second-half header gave Albion a first win in 11 Premier League matches and in the process confirmed Manchester City as champions.

April 21, 2018

West Brom battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at The Hawthorns. Jake Livermore (79) and Salomon Rondon (88) scored late on to keep the Baggies’ slim survival hopes alive.

April 28, 2018

Moore took his team to Newcastle with West Brom at the must-win stage and they obliged as Matt Phillips’ 29th-minute finish secured a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park, prolonging their fight for survival.

May 5, 2018

The remarkable revival under Moore continued as West Brom improbably took their battle against relegation to the final week of the season as Jake Livermore scored in stoppage time to seal a 1-0 home win over Tottenham.

