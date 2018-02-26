'Time will get us all' - Jamie Heaslip retires from rugby after medical advice

Update 10.25am: Ireland rugby star Jamie Heaslip has retired from rugby on medical advice.

The Leinster number eight has not played since being struck by a lower back injury during the warm-up of last year's Six Nations victory over England in Dublin, a week after completing 80 minutes against Wales.

After two unsuccessful operations, the most recent in late October, the 34-year-old British and Irish Lion has been forced to retire on 95 caps.

"Time will get us all, but it's cornered me earlier than I had hoped," said Heaslip in a statement released on his official Twitter account.

"Every professional sportsperson always hopes to be able to leave their chosen sport on their terms but too often that's not the case.

"I have had to take on board the medical advice that I have been given and after talking to Sheena and my family I have taken the difficult decision to retire with immediate effect from playing rugby in order to ensure my future well being.

"I'm very proud to finish my career as a one-club man having played amongst some of the best in the game, who are all like a family to me.

"My goal when I started my professional career 14 years ago was to leave the jerseys that I wore in a better place and I hope I have done that.

"Thank you to the IRFU, Leinster Rugby, all the coaches, medical staff, backroom staff, sponsors, media, supporters, and most importantly my wife, family, friends and fellow players for helping me make my dreams come true.

"I've had the time of my life on and off the rugby pitch but now it's time for the next chapter."

Sad to see injury forcing @jamieheaslip into early retirement. What a servant to @leinsterrugby, @IrishRugby & @lionsofficial he’s been. A terrific professional and incredibly savvy player that you could only fully appreciate as a team mate. pic.twitter.com/3JijdYnpAe — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 26, 2018

Thanks for everything pic.twitter.com/cZpK78vzXu — jamie heaslip (@jamieheaslip) February 26, 2018

Earlier: Jamie Heaslip announces retirement from rugby

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has today paid tribute to Jamie Heaslip, who has announced his retirement from the game.

"Jamie was an intelligent and incredibly robust player," he said.

"The string of trophies he contributed to is lengthy, including 3 European Cups, 3 Six Nations, including the 2009 Grand Slam and a couple of Pro12 trophies thrown in for good measure.

"There are so many moments that spring to mind - whether it be his superb second half against Northampton in the 2011 Heineken Cup final or his clever line and tireless work ethic that combined to see him score the International Try of the Year two years ago, or his crucial try-saving tackle on Stuart Hogg on 'Super Sunday', to help tip the balance in retaining the Six Nations trophy.

"Utterly professional, driven to succeed and a leader with the actions he delivered.”

Heaslip won 95 caps for Ireland, making his international debut in the 61-17 win over the Pacific Islands in November 2006, captaining the national side on 13 occasions.

To see this post on Instagram, click here.

His last appearance in the green shirt was against Wales in the 2017 RBS 6 Nations Championship in Cardiff.

He scored 13 tries for his country including the World Rugby Try of the Year against Italy in 2016.

He played at two Rugby World Cups featuring in all 10 of Ireland's games at the 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

He was selected for two British & Irish Lion tours, making five Test appearances across the 2009 and 2013 tours of South Africa and Australia.

At provincial level, he won three Heineken Cups, an Amlin Cup and three Pro12/Celtic league titles with Leinster and was shortlisted for World Rugby Player of the Year in both 2009 and 2016.

"It's a sad day, but it's important that we celebrate one of the greatest players that's ever played for Leinster."



Leo Cullen speaks about @jamieheaslip's remarkable career.#ThanksJamie pic.twitter.com/bTgQIgJKTh — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 26, 2018

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne, said: "The IRFU would like to thank Jamie for his outstanding contribution to Irish Rugby.

"His consistent level of high performance has helped drive the national team to unprecedented levels of success over the past 10 years.

"We wish him and his wife Sheena well in the next chapter of their lives.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, said: "Jamie was one of the top players in world rugby over the course of his 11-year international career.

"He achieved so much in the game but at the same time was a great example for younger players with his professionalism, dedication and application on and off the field.”

- Digital desk