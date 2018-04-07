Tiger Woods set for move into top 100 despite Masters struggles

Tiger Woods will have the consolation of moving back into the world's top 100 despite a disappointing performance in the Masters.

Woods avoided carding three consecutive over par rounds at Augusta National for the first time in his career with a battling 72 on Saturday.

And simply making the cut in the year's first major was enough to ensure the former world number one will climb from 103rd to inside the top 100 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

"I'm just kind of gradually working on it, gradually building," said Woods, who had slumped to 1,199th in the rankings while sidelined due to injury. "I was pretty far out there but I've had some success in this comeback and I'm getting there.

"I wish this week would have been a little bit better, hopefully tomorrow I can shoot something, get me to even par or even in the red. I think that will be a good goal tomorrow and hopefully I can get it done."

Speaking about a round containing three birdies and three bogeys, Woods added: "Again, I didn't play the par fives well and I didn't hit a lot of good iron shots. It was the same as yesterday.

"I'm hitting so many good putts, they're just not going in. But I'm not hitting it close enough. I'm not getting up there and not taking advantage of the par fives and consequently a good round is even par."

As well as avoiding a third straight over par round, Woods also found dry land on the par-three 12th for the first time this week, raising his arms in mock celebration and making the baseball sign for 'safe' after finding the green.

"How about that?" the 42-year-old said with a smile. "You know, I just couldn't do it three days in a row. I just couldn't do it. And I gave it a little bit more gas on it and made sure that I was long if I did miss and I hit a good one in there.

"I missed the putt, but that's a lot easier to play the hole from the green than it is dropping."

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 12th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/OIuQ1RegXI — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

- Digital Desk and Press Association