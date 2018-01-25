Tiger Woods is back on PGA duty but suffers shakey start

Tiger Woods endured a tricky start to his first PGA Tour action in 12 months, suffering a bogey on the opening hole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 14-time major winner’s first tour showing in a year got off to a frustrating start, as he missed a tricky putt to save par at the first hole at Torrey Pines.

Tiger Woods' 2018 debut begins with a bogey. pic.twitter.com/SfSu7aFnJt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2018

Woods steadied himself to hit the round’s halfway point still only one over par but down in 103rd place, as he continued to wrestle for form.

By the time Woods reached the turn in his round, Ted Potter Junior led the field, at five under par on the 14th.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including his last major in the 2008 US Open, but missed the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open this time last year.

Tiger Woods with the SENSATIONAL shot for birdie. pic.twitter.com/yemmdZAInn — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) January 25, 2018

The 42-year-old withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic the following week and remained sidelined for the rest of 2017 as he recovered from spinal fusion surgery.

Woods secured a tie for ninth place in December’s 18-man Hero World Challenge, and has been rated 22/1 to land his first tour victory since 2013.

Tiger Woods waits to play on the second hole hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

- Press Association & Digital Desk