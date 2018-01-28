Tiger Woods earns best finish in three years

Tiger Woods recorded his best finish in a full-field PGA Tour event since August 2015 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The former world number one has only completed four competitive rounds in the invitational Hero World Challenge - an event with no cut - while recovering from back surgery.

The 14-time major winner carded four birdies and four bogeys in a closing 72 for a three under par total at Torrey Pines, leaving him inside the top 30 - his best finish since tying for 10th at the Wyndham Championship three years ago.

