Tiger tormented by losses to dynamic European duo

Tiger Woods was “p****d off” to lose all three of his matches to Europe’s star pair Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

The 14-time major winner’s poor record in the competition got worse as he lost both fourballs sessions and the Saturday afternoon foursomes.

It left him with 20 defeats, 13 wins, and three halves in the competition, well below the standards he achieved as an individual.

He will be pleased to see the back of Molinari and Fleetwood, who were his tormentors over the first two days.

“Everything feels pretty good. Just pretty p****d off the fact that I lost three matches and didn’t feel like I played poorly,” said the 42-year-old, who partnered Bryson DeChambeau to a crushing 5&4 foursomes defeat after losing 4&3 in the morning with a woeful Patrick Reed.

“That’s the frustrating thing about matchplay. We can play well and nothing can happen.

“We ran against two guys that were both playing well and when one was out of the hole, especially in best-ball (fourballs), the other one made birdie and vice-versa.

“They did that a lot to us. At one point they made, what, six out of eight birdies on the back nine, and only one person was in the hole at a time. That’s the nature of matchplay.

“The three matches we played they never missed a putt inside 10, 12 feet. That’s hard to do.

“Playing against a team like that, that’s putting that well, you’re going to have to make a lot of birdies and we didn’t.

“We’ve got some work to do tomorrow. Hopefully we can get off to a quick start and get up in some of these matches and turn the tide a little bit.”

