Tickets for Munster Senior Hurling Championship games to go on sale next Tuesday

Tickets for the 10 Munster Senior Hurling Championship round games will go on sale next Tuesday, with the majority of stand tickets being sold via a ticket agency.

The Munster Council have revealed the pre-purchase €20 stand and €15 terrace tickets for adults will be available from May 1.

Otherwise, the tickets can be purchased at €5 more on the day of the game.

Admission to Cusack Park is slightly different in that all admission to the Ennis venue for Clare’s two home games will be €20 and €25 on matchday. Juvenile entry (U16) is €5 across the board.

A note from the Munster Council read: “As supporters are aware, each county will play four games over a five-week period. In recent years, there has been a major change in how supporters purchase tickets, with greater numbers of tickets being sold through the tickets.ie network (SuperValu, Centra and online), and less tickets being sold through county boards.

“Last year, for example, for the two hurling semi-finals and the quarter-final of the total attendance of 82,429 that attended the three games, tickets.ie (SuperValu, Centra and online) sold 48,639 (59%) of tickets, while the participating counties sold 10,751 or 13% of tickets. Sales at the ground amounted to 9,685 tickets, or 11.7%.

“Other channels, such as the sales to season ticket scheme, accounted for the remainder.”

It continued: “The new format will present new challenges in terms of ticket sales, and it will be impractical for counties and clubs to handle large amounts of tickets, given that there will be just one week between most of the games. It is time-consuming for clubs to receive orders, forward orders to the county board, receive their allocation, distribute the tickets, collect the payment and forward the payment to the county board.

“Therefore, our aim is to place the majority of stand tickets on sale through the tickets.ie network and to encourage pre-match day sales.

“We want to avoid large numbers of people coming to the grounds on the day to purchase and with 120 SuperValu and Centra stores across the province selling GAA match tickets, and with the buy online and print at home option, it has never been more convenient for supporters to source tickets.

“We also want to ensure that those who buy early get the best available tickets. However, county boards will receive an allocation for distribution to clubs, sponsors, players and so on, but the majority of tickets will be placed on sale through the tickets.ie network, which, as already stated, has been selling most of our tickets in recent years.”

The Munster Council explained it was difficult to make available a ticket package due to the varying sizes of stadiums.

- Irish Examiner