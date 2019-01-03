Through the years – Sergio Aguero’s magnificent seven against Liverpool
Sergio Aguero has made it seven home Premier League games in a row that he has scored against Liverpool.
Here, we recalls the Argentina striker’s fantastic run.
Game One, 2012
Game two, 2013
FULL-TIME Man City 2-2 Liverpool. A pulsating contest finishes level after Sergio Aguero's exquisite City equaliser. pic.twitter.com/GdgVcRal— Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2013
Game three, 2014
23 seconds is all he needs... #mcfc pic.twitter.com/XZxMshQjoP— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2014
Game four, 2015
Game five, 2017
Game six, 2017
Game seven, 2019
- Press Association
