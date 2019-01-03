Through the years – Sergio Aguero’s magnificent seven against Liverpool

Sergio Aguero has made it seven home Premier League games in a row that he has scored against Liverpool.

Here, we recalls the Argentina striker’s fantastic run.

Game One, 2012

Scoring in a 3-0 win (PA)

Game two, 2013

FULL-TIME Man City 2-2 Liverpool. A pulsating contest finishes level after Sergio Aguero's exquisite City equaliser. pic.twitter.com/GdgVcRal — Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2013

Game three, 2014

Game four, 2015

City lost 4-1 on this occasion (PA)

Game five, 2017

A 1-1 draw in March, 2017 (PA)

Game six, 2017

A 5-0 win on the way to the title (PA)

Game seven, 2019

2019, game on in the title race? (Richard Sellers/PA)

