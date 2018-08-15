Three potential Ireland medals on the line at the Para Swimming European Championships

Three Irish swimmers will have the chance to win medals at the World Para Swimming European Championships this evening.

2016 Paralymic bronze medal winner Ellen Keane goes in the women's 100-metres butterfly final in what will be her first event of the week.

Ellen Keane

The Dubliner did not swim in a 100-metres Butterfly heat this afternoon, as the event turned into a straight final.

Nicole Turner has her third final in as many days, the Portarlington teenager competes in the 100-metres breaststroke final after being fourth fastest across the heats this morning.

Barry McClements has a men's 100-metre butterfly final after placing second in his heat.

Sean O'Riordan posted a personal best time while finishing 10th in the 200 metres individual medley heats.

The finals begin at 6pm and you can follow live updates on Paralympics Ireland's Twitter.

You can also watch on tg4.ie or below on YouTube.

Digital Desk