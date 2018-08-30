Three ODEON cinemas to screen All-Ireland final in Dublin

Three Dublin cinemas will screen the All-Ireland Football Final this Sunday for free.

Three of ODEON's cinemas in the capital - Coolock, Stillorgan and Charlestown - will start with pre-match coverage at 3pm, with the throw-in between Dublin and Tyrone at 3.30pm.

Entry is free and seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It could be a comfortable alternative for anyone not heading to Croke Park to see the match.

Paul Wren, Commercial Manager for ODEON Ireland, said: “If you’re not going to be at Croke Park cheering on the Dubs or Tyrone, we think the next best place to watch the match will be in one of the three ODEON cinemas screening this clash of the counties.”