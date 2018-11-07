Three nominations for PFAI Manager of the Year award announced

Stephen Kenny heads the list of nominees for the PFAI Manager of the Year award.

The Dundalk boss takes his place on a three-man shortlist after guiding his team to the League and Cup double.

Waterford's Alan Reynolds and Keith Long of Bohemians are also nominated.

The winner will be named at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Saturday.

UCD manager Collie O'Neill, Drogheda United's Tim Clancy and Ollie Horgan of Finn Harps are in the running for the First Division award.

Digital Desk