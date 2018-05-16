Three men fined for verbally abusing England rugby coach Eddie Jones

Three men have been fined after they hurled foul-mouthed abuse at England head rugby coach Eddie Jones following Scotland’s Calcutta Cup triumph.

Footage released online showed the group approaching the 58-year-old for a photograph as he left Manchester Oxford Road rail station to catch a waiting car before the atmosphere turned sour.

One of the Scotland supporters shouted “what about last night, you baldy c***” and Mr Jones was repeatedly called a “f****** baldy c***” as he was ushered into the vehicle by his driver on February 25.

On Wednesday, Richie Cleeton, 22, Connor Inglis, 25, and Brett Grant, 23, from Edinburgh, all pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening abusive words and behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Sentencing the trio at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, chair of the bench Joe Bangudu said: “This was a short-lived but disgraceful incident.

“Your language, although described by your defence as industrial, we think was vile and therefore unacceptable directed to anybody.

“The location where you chose to display your drunken behaviour was in a public vicinity, with not just Mr Jones in that proximity.

“There could have been kids that could have been affected by your behaviour.

“No-one should ever have to put up with such language and behaviour.

“We have not seen any sort of remorse by you. That is a concern.”

Cleeton, of Carrick Knowe Avenue, was fined £120, Inglis, of Cornhill Terrace, received a fine of £105 and Grant, of Drum Crescent, was given a financial penalty of £140.

All three were also ordered to pay court costs of £115 each.

Mr Bangudu said Grant had prolonged the behaviour and language by opening the car door once Mr Jones was inside.

