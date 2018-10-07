Three members of Nurmagomedov’s coaching team arrested following McGregor's comeback defeat

Back to Conor McGregor Sport Home

Three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coaching team have been arrested and taken to a Las Vegas Police Station after a brawl broke out following his win over Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov defeated the Notorious McGregor in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke midway through the fourth round after which he jumped over the Octagon and attacked the Irishman’s training partner, Dillon Danis.

With all eyes on the situation, members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage took advantage and made their way into the Octagon and attacked a stricken McGregor.

He sustained several blows to the face before police officers intervened.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White revealed that three members of Nurmagomedov’s team have “been taken to jail”.

Three of his guys have been arrested, I believe they're being taken to jail right now.

Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor is "OK" after the attack following his defeat.

- Dogotal Desk

KEYWORDS:

Conor McGregorUFCLas VegasBrawlArrests

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport