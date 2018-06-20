Three League of Ireland teams learn of Europa League qualifier opposition

League of Ireland side Dundalk will face Estonian opposition in the first round of the Europa League qualifiers.

The Lilywhites - who became the first team Irish side to win a group stage game back in 2016 - will take on the Estonian top flight's runners-up, Levadia Tallinn.

Tallinn will be familiar opposition to Cork City fans - the Rebel Army took on the Estonian side in the same round of the competition in 2017, winning the tie 6-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Derry City face Belarusians Dinamo Minsk and Shamrock Rovers prepare to battle Swedes AIK.

Elsewhere, Rangers will kick-off Steven Gerrard's reign with an opening Europa League qualifier against FK Shkupi.

The former Liverpool and England skipper will take his first steps in senior management when Gers host the Macedonian minnows at Ibrox on July 12.

Shkupi, based in the capital Skopje, finished fourth in last season's Macedonian First League.

The Light Blues will make the return trip to their 6,000-capcity Cair Stadium on July 19 as they begin what they hope are four qualifying rounds on the way to the group stages.

The Light Blues suffered a humiliating defeat to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn under former boss Pedro Caixinha last year, but avoided a repeat clash as they were kept apart as the draw for the first qualifying round was made in Nyon.

Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Hibernian face a trip to the Faroe Islands after they landed NSI Runavik in their Europa League opener, with the first leg set for Easter Road.

Northern Irish outfit Glenavon kick-off their qualifiers against Molde of Norway, Coleraine take on Serbian side Spartak Subotica, while Cliftonville face Danes Nordsjaelland.

- PA, with additional reporting from Digital Desk