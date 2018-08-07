Thomas Barr through to 400m hurdles final in Berlin

By Will Downing, Berlin

Thomas Barr is through to the final of the men’s 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Barr finished second in his semi-final in 49.10 seconds, behind Turkey’s Yasmani Copello, was clocked 48.88.

World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway and Estonia’s Rasmus Magi won the other semi-finals.

The final takes place Thursday.

More to follow.