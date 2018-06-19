This woman’s hair-based England updates for her boyfriend had people in stitches

When Alison Finlay from London was asked to let her boyfriend know how England were getting on against Tunisia in their opening 2018 World Cup fixture, she probably didn’t expect her commentary to supersede that of the BBC.

But then, the BBC’s commentary didn’t focus on the players’ hair quite so much.

“He had to work late and hoped he’d make it back (for the game) but didn’t, so asked me to fill him in. I kindly obliged!” Alison told the Press Association of her boyfriend, who was travelling home on the London Underground.

My boyfriend asked me to text him updates from the #ENGTUN game as he's on his way home. You can't say it's not accurate. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fOIUKsMLus — lightningstarr (@lightningstarr) June 18, 2018

“The player with the yellow card looks sheepish,” said Alison in one of her updates. “We’re 34 minutes in and everyone’s hair is still holding up well.”

Other updates included: “A Tunisian man is on the floor. Looks like he got hit in the hair. The referee is uninterested. The man with the injured hair is not pleased.”

It’s fair to say Alison’s live updates, which covered part of the first half of the game, caught the attention of the public, with thousands liking her post of the commentary on Twitter.

Well your better then the bbc commentators — wheels23 (@AlanWheels23) June 18, 2018

I would very much like this to be a red button option. — Graeme (@GubbinsG) June 18, 2018

“It livened up the game, although the first half was pretty good to begin with anyway,” said Alison.

England won 2-1 after a late Harry Kane goal to go second in Group G, but what did Alison make of the winning goal and England’s performance?

“It was a good goal but England missed a few chances and will need to up their game if they want to go far in the tournament,” she said.

“They might also want to work on their hair, as they were shown up horribly by Tunisia in that regard.”

- Press Association