This weekend's GAA fixtures have been announced

The GAA has confirmed where the weekend's hurling and football fixtures will be played.

It will be a busy two days of action as Semple Stadium, Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Croke Park are set to host the quarter-final games.

All the senior games will also be shown on RTÉ or Sky.

Saturday, July 14

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 2 | Phase 1


  • Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm, SKY

  • Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm, RTE


    • GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

  • Clare v Wexford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm, RTE

    • Sunday, July 15


    GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

    Group 1 | Phase 1


  • Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm, SKY

  • Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE


    • GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

  • Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm, RTE


    • Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

    Quarter-Final | Round 2


  • Galway v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 12pm

