This weekend's GAA fixtures have been announced

The GAA has confirmed where the weekend's hurling and football fixtures will be played.

It will be a busy two days of action as Semple Stadium, Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Croke Park are set to host the quarter-final games.

All the senior games will also be shown on RTÉ or Sky.

Saturday, July 14

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 2 | Phase 1





Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm, SKY

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm, RTE





GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Clare v Wexford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm, RTE

Sunday, July 15





GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 1 | Phase 1





Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm, SKY

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE





GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm, RTE





Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship

Quarter-Final | Round 2





Galway v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 12pm

Digital Desk