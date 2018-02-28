This weekend's 10 League of Ireland fixtures have been postponed

Friday's SSE Airtricity League programme has been postponed en masse.

All five Premier Division matches have been re-fixed for bank holiday Monday, March 19.

The First Division meetings of Athlone and Cabinteely, and Wexford and UCD have also been re-arranged for that date.

Details of the other three games at Cobh, Finn Harps and Shelbourne will be confirmed at a later date.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bray Wanderers v Waterford - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Cork City v Bohemians - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Derry City v Dundalk - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Limerick v Shamrock Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Limerick v Cork City - Changed from Saturday, March 17 to Friday, March 16

Limerick v Waterford - Changed from Saturday, March 31 to Friday, March 30

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Athlone Town v Cabinteely - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Wexford v UCD - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Cobh Ramblers v Galway United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Finn Harps v Longford Town - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Shelbourne v Drogheda United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

