This weekend's 10 League of Ireland fixtures have been postponed
Friday's SSE Airtricity League programme has been postponed en masse.
All five Premier Division matches have been re-fixed for bank holiday Monday, March 19.
The First Division meetings of Athlone and Cabinteely, and Wexford and UCD have also been re-arranged for that date.
Details of the other three games at Cobh, Finn Harps and Shelbourne will be confirmed at a later date.
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Bray Wanderers v Waterford - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Cork City v Bohemians - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Derry City v Dundalk - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Limerick v Shamrock Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Limerick v Cork City - Changed from Saturday, March 17 to Friday, March 16
Limerick v Waterford - Changed from Saturday, March 31 to Friday, March 30
SSE Airtricity League First Division
Athlone Town v Cabinteely - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Wexford v UCD - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Cobh Ramblers v Galway United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Finn Harps v Longford Town - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Shelbourne v Drogheda United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
