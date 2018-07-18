This Newcastle striker scored a sensational training-ground goal at Carton House
18/07/2018 - 14:50:00Back to Sport Home
If you thought there were some extraordinary goals in the World Cup, just wait until you see this.
True, it’s only a pre-season training session, but good lord – this effort from Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez is something else.
When you gotta find new ways to score... 🤪🤙🏽 @nufc, Does it counts for the goal of the season contest? 🙄 @the_dilsh, next time maybe you can save it 😬😘 pic.twitter.com/PsYN44Ms0P— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) July 17, 2018
The extremely cheeky effort from training at Carton House was accompanied by an equally cheeky comment from the Spaniard: “Does it count for the goal of the season contest?”
Fans were suitably impressed by the skill on show.
I had to watch it three times to see what happened. Totes amazeballs— Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) July 17, 2018
That’s class hahaha— hendo (@RyanHendo1875) July 18, 2018
Outrageous 😂😂— Stephen (@stephen241288) July 18, 2018
Not everyone was impressed though.
Looked offside sadly Ayoze— Danny Temple (@DannyT1985) July 18, 2018
No pleasing some people.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here