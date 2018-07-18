This Newcastle striker scored a sensational training-ground goal at Carton House

Back to Sport Home

If you thought there were some extraordinary goals in the World Cup, just wait until you see this.

True, it’s only a pre-season training session, but good lord – this effort from Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez is something else.

The extremely cheeky effort from training at Carton House was accompanied by an equally cheeky comment from the Spaniard: “Does it count for the goal of the season contest?”

Fans were suitably impressed by the skill on show.

Not everyone was impressed though.

No pleasing some people.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Perez, UK, Ayoze Perez, football, Newcastle, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport