This is the food that fuelled Ireland's historic win over Australia

Ireland claim a first series win in Australia since 1979 today with a win over the home team to end their Grand Slam season on a high.

Earlier today, a few members of the team, including Conor Murray and Keith Earls dropped by a Sydney restaurant for brunch ahead of the big game.

Photo: The Nine, Sydney

The Nine restaurant in Bondi Beach got in touch to share the pre-match meal the team members enjoyed before going on to beat Australia 20-16.

    Their brunch consisted of healthy and organic selections such as:

  • Persian Avocado Smash;
  • Poached Chicken Avocado Salad;
  • Mushrooms on Toast;
  • Granola Bowl;
  • The Mediterranean Bowl of poached chicken and greens;
  • Fresh Organic juices.

Brunch of champions.
By Denise O’Donoghue

