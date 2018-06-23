This is the food that fuelled Ireland's historic win over Australia
Ireland claim a first series win in Australia since 1979 today with a win over the home team to end their Grand Slam season on a high.
Earlier today, a few members of the team, including Conor Murray and Keith Earls dropped by a Sydney restaurant for brunch ahead of the big game.
The Nine restaurant in Bondi Beach got in touch to share the pre-match meal the team members enjoyed before going on to beat Australia 20-16.
- Their brunch consisted of healthy and organic selections such as:
- Persian Avocado Smash;
- Poached Chicken Avocado Salad;
- Mushrooms on Toast;
- Granola Bowl;
- The Mediterranean Bowl of poached chicken and greens;
- Fresh Organic juices.
Brunch of champions.
