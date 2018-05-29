'This is goodbye': Isa Nacewa pens emotional farewell to Leinster

Isa Nacewa has written an emotion goodbye to to Leinster's staff and fans as his playing career comes to an end.

The Blues legend highlighted all the things he will miss about the province adding that "this is it. This is goodbye."

Nacewa lifts the Pro14 trophy. Picture: Inpho

Stating his best memory of playing for Leinster, Nacewa wrote: "Every time I got to lead that group of men out representing the 12 counties of Leinster.

"And I have been very fortunate that I have had that honour bestowed upon me over the last few years and it has meant everything to me."

He aslo spoke about how he "couldn’t have asked for two better occasions to see out my time in Leinster" referring to winning the Champions Cup and Pro14, adding: "And then in between both was a win against Munster in the RDS."

"I won’t lie to you, I wasn’t in the best shape of my life in the lead up to that game but I was never missing it.

One last rumble against Munster – and in the RDS for once – and at stake, the chance to have one more week of footy. And we earned it against a very good Munster team.

Nacewa also praised current head coach Leo Cullen and his coaching staff, as well as previous coaches.

"Thank you to all the coaches and the back room teams over the years. Looking to make us all better players every day."

The utility back also said how he would miss the fans, thanking them for sticking by him and team over all the years.

Nacewa with former teammate and coach Leo Cullen. Picture: Inpho

"Because there have to be down days, and there will again, but you are supporting a team and a group of players that are extremely proud of who and what they represent.

"Never forget that."

Nacewa also stated he plans on leaving the province with his family.

"There is a sign in the RDS tunnel as you walk out that signifies what it means to pull on that jersey and it’s the last thing you see before you walk out into the cauldron of brilliant blue.

It says Ár mBaile, Ár Muintir which translates as Our Home, Our People.

And that’s where we are going. Back to our home and to our people.

But we will always remember Ár mBaile, Ár Muintir.

Slán go fóil, Isa"