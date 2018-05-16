This incredible World Cup fact suggests Ashley Young’s name is very misleading

He’s not the most experienced footballer in terms of caps, but Ashley Young is the oldest in Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a strong season at Manchester United, but as one statistics expert from Opta pointed out, his surname is now rather misleading.

Ashley Young is the first player called Young to be the oldest player in a World Cup squad since Choi Young-il in 1998 #young #notthatyoung — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 16, 2018

That is an immense stat, which will take some beating. Love it. — Matt Davison (@mattdavison1970) May 16, 2018

Here’s Choi Young-il playing against the Netherlands at the 1998 World Cup for South Korea.

(Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport)

Young, with 33 caps to his name, is the oldest player in England’s third-youngest World Cup squad of all time.

Hall of famer, this one — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) May 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is just 19 years old and has made it into the England squad.

Presumably the same applies for Trent Alexander Arn-old? — Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) May 16, 2018

Furthermore, should England reach the semi-finals Young will have turned 33 just a day or two beforehand. More like Ashley not-so Young…

- Press Association