This incredible fact abut Brazil footballers’ names is useless but wonderful

Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho… Brazilian football has contributed some wonderful names to the beautiful game, and now it has contributed a wonderful fact as well.

Twitter user @ReDiCampania posted the brilliant realisation into the Twitter sphere, and here it is in all its glory.

Yes, Dada, Dede, Didi, Dodo and Dudu have all appeared for the five-time World Cup winners, and it holds up to scrutiny as well.

That’s Dada Maravilha, 72 years of age, a former striker who earned seven caps for Brazil and was strong in the air.

The 29-year-old Dede currently plays centre-back for Cruzeiro and has nine caps for Brazil.

Didi meanwhile is the most successful of the players in this category, with two World Cups (1958 and 1962) as a midfielder.

And Dodo? A retired centre-forward who earned five caps for Brazil. Meanwhile, Dudu is a 26-year-old midfielder at Palmeiras who currently has three caps and one goal for Brazil.

The beautiful game is beautiful in many ways.

- Press Association
