This incredible fact abut Brazil footballers’ names is useless but wonderful

Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho… Brazilian football has contributed some wonderful names to the beautiful game, and now it has contributed a wonderful fact as well.

Twitter user @ReDiCampania posted the brilliant realisation into the Twitter sphere, and here it is in all its glory.

Useless fact of the day: Brazil have awarded caps to players with all five combinations of Dxdx, where "x" is a vowel. — aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018

Yes, Dada, Dede, Didi, Dodo and Dudu have all appeared for the five-time World Cup winners, and it holds up to scrutiny as well.

Forward born in 1946 — aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018

That’s Dada Maravilha, 72 years of age, a former striker who earned seven caps for Brazil and was strong in the air.

Yeah. CB for Cruzeiro — aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018

The 29-year-old Dede currently plays centre-back for Cruzeiro and has nine caps for Brazil.

Yeah. Named the best player at the 1958 World Cup — aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018

Didi meanwhile is the most successful of the players in this category, with two World Cups (1958 and 1962) as a midfielder.

Forward born in 1974 — aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018

And Dodo? A retired centre-forward who earned five caps for Brazil. Meanwhile, Dudu is a 26-year-old midfielder at Palmeiras who currently has three caps and one goal for Brazil.

This is the reason I’m on Twitter. — DT (@DarrenOnRecord) May 2, 2018

The beautiful game is beautiful in many ways.

- Press Association