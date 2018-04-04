This ice hockey player celebrated his birthday with his dogs and it’s the party of 2018

If what they say is true and dogs really are man’s best friend, Marc-Edouard Vlasic rang in his 31st birthday with three of his closest pals.

Vlasic plays defence for National Hockey League side the San Jose Sharks, and celebrated turning 31 on March 30.

From the party plates to the guests, it was all about the pooches.

My kind of birthday party 🐶🐶🎈 would not have it any other way. pic.twitter.com/jB1nGAThpa — Marc-Édouard Vlasic (@Vlasic44) April 3, 2018

If you follow the hockey player’s Twitter account you’ll know that his pets are a huge part of his life.

And even if you don’t, chances are you might have seen them at a game…

Thank you to the special guests for today's puck drop (and their dad @Vlasic44). #SJBarracuda pic.twitter.com/nXltgOkWnn — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) November 26, 2017

Vlasic’s get-together was the envy of the NHL world by the look of it.

Looks like quite the party! https://t.co/aqq36EaP0U — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2018

We all need to talk about how perfect this is. This is the kind of birthday I want. https://t.co/zw5qt4YRuO — Leah Blasko (@SeeyaLeah) April 3, 2018

13/10 would pet 🎉 https://t.co/nxJC9vc8pP — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile, his team-mate, Joel Ward, merely expressed his feelings through a chuckle.

Hahaha! — Joel Ward (@JRandalWard42) April 3, 2018

Did Vlasic invite any humans to his event? Nobody knows, and nobody cares.