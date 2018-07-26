This guy combines up to three sports at once to create unbelievable trick shots

If you’re into athletic trick shots but you’ve never seen Max Hilty’s brand of magic, prepare to witness the bar being raised before your very eyes.

Max, 28, from Colorado works as an assistant golf pro in a pro shop as well as giving lessons, but in his spare time his myriad other sporting talents are allowed to shine.

For example, here’s a trick shot where Max’s skateboard skills meet his basketball prowess.

Found a new behind the back 3 point shot combo👌🏼… @therealszabo A post shared by Max Hilty (@max_hilty) on Jun 7, 2018 at 3:02pm PDT

“Growing up I played almost every sport imaginable but my biggest passions were soccer, basketball, and skateboarding,” Max told the Press Association.

“When I played basketball my coaches used to get mad at me for attempting behind-the-back passes and half-court shots in games!

“It wasn’t until two years ago though that I actually started trying to make trick shot videos.

“It really wasn’t until a couple of months ago that I started incorporating different sports other than golf into my trick shot videos.

“Before long I found out that I was still very capable in my past athletic endeavours and that almost any sport combination was possible!”

@taniatare63 I’m going to keep stepping up my soccer/golf combos until I get that follow back 😂 @espn @sportscenter #ScTop10 @golfchannel @callawaygolf A post shared by Max Hilty (@max_hilty) on May 1, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

Soccer, basketball, tennis, baseball, skateboarding and golf are all part of Max’s repertoire, with precision a key part of his performance.

Crossbar challenge!! Found a baseball in the park today and it turns out Ive got some ⚾️ tricks too 🤷🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Max Hilty (@max_hilty) on Apr 20, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

Experimenting with different combinations of the six, some of the results are breathtaking.

Just trying to keep myself entertained while all my friends are busy playing Fortnite… no look heel kick from half court!! #ScTop10 A post shared by Max Hilty (@max_hilty) on May 14, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

But which trick is Max proudest of? It’s one that combines golf, football, basketball and a very specific type of club.

First ever golf, soccer, basketball combo 🤷🏻‍♂️?!! Big thanks to @charlycolver for the idea on this one 👍🏼 #ScTop10 – @sportscenter @barstoolsports @houseofhighlights @callawaygolf @dudeperfect @sportsnation @bleacherreport #houseofhighlights @golfchannel A post shared by Max Hilty (@max_hilty) on May 29, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

“So many people online thought it was fake after it went viral,” said Max of the trick.

“If people can’t believe that what you pulled off is real you know you must be doing something right!

“Most of the non-believers thought it was impossible to get a soccer ball to do what I did with a golf club.

“What most people don’t realise is that I had to manipulate my swing to get the ball to pop up in the air like it did.

“For anyone wishing to attempt this type of shot in the future I must advise you to use a 60 degree wedge with an open face to swing a sever cut right underneath the ball.

“If you go out there and try to hit a soccer ball with a normal golf swing you will end up hurting you wrists and the ball won’t go very far!”

When you starting running out of basketball, golf, and soccer trick shot ideas…. I guess it’s time to pick up the tennis racket again 🤷🏻‍♂️! #ScTop10 A post shared by Max Hilty (@max_hilty) on Jul 5, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

Max is currently focusing on training to compete in professional long drive golf tournaments, where competitors attempt to strike a golf ball the furthest distance, but that doesn’t mean the inventive trick shots are about to dry up.

“In the meantime I will try to continue to have fun coming up with new trick shot ideas that I have never seen done before, and that I think people will enjoy watching!” he said.

- Press Association