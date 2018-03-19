This fantasy football stat suggests Mohamed Salah is already one of the all-time FPL greats

Mohamed Salah’s four-goal haul against Watford made for one of the all-time great Fantasy Premier League totals as the Liverpool forward earned a whopping 29 points.

The 25-year-old also earned assist points for helping set up the other goal in the Reds’ 5-0 win, moving to 28 goals and 11 FPL assists for the season.

That’s a stunning tally, made even more impressive when you consider the following tweet.

Top #FPL point-scorers in past 4 seasons:



266pts - SALAH (17/18)

264pts - Sanchez (16/17)

240pts - Mahrez (15/16)

233pts - Hazard (14/15)



And the @LFC midfielder still has 7️⃣ Gameweeks to go… 😍 pic.twitter.com/XeyWhE988y — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) March 18, 2018

Yes, with seven games to go, Salah has already surpassed the record totals from each of the past three seasons.

His four Premier League goals also take him to 28 for the season, four clear of Harry Kane and just three away from the 38-game Premier League record of 31, held jointly by Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer.

4 - Mo Salah today became the first player to score four goals from exactly four shots in a Premier League game since Andrey Arshavin for Arsenal at Liverpool in April 2009. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/Oxhp2k0vBN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2018

And with Crystal Palace, Everton, Bournemouth, West Brom and Stoke to come in their next five games, it’s fair to say the in-form Salah has a decent chance of breaking that record.

Salah’s FPL price began at a reasonable £9.0m at the start of the season. It currently stands at £10.7m after 62.1% of FPL managers signed him for their teams.

Fantastic 5⃣ for the Reds today! Who was your @carlsberg Man of the Match? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2018

Is it just a matter of time before he crosses the 300-point barrier in the fantasy football game?