This deleted Sunderland tweet preceded the ‘Miracle of Bristanbul’

Sunderland’s unlikely comeback at Bristol City will have left fans who headed home early red-faced, but they weren’t the only ones who got it wrong.

With the relegation-threatened Black Cats travelling to promotion hopefuls Bristol City, a result looked a tough ask ahead of kick-off, and it didn’t take long for any fears to become reality.

4' @bcfctweets take a 1-0 lead through Flint. The #SAFC defence failed to track the runner and he took it down and away from Camp before tapping it home from close range. A truly awful start at Ashton Gate... — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) February 10, 2018

Going 1-0 down after just four minutes, it really was an awful start, and things only got worse from there.

37' @bcfctweets do find a third and #SAFC have absolutely crumbled here. Diedhiou buries his second from close range and it's game over with little more than half hour played. 3-0. — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) February 10, 2018

Three goals down just 37 minutes in, some fans headed for the exits, and Sunderland’s social media account couldn’t blame them.

A screenshot of a deleted tweet from Sunderland’s Twitter account –(@SunderlandAFC/Twitter)

The tweet was swiftly deleted but looked an accurate representation of the feeling among supporters.

However, the decision to scrap the post looked better and better as the second half wore on, with Sunderland getting one goal back, then two, before…

An unlikely point earned, the Black Cats’ social media team appeared a little more jovial than they had done 45 minutes earlier.

Bristanbul.



Now, let's make sure this is the start of something. pic.twitter.com/LowFoTYldS — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) February 10, 2018

Will Bristanbul – a play on Liverpool’s Champions League final comeback from 3-0 down against AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005 – prove to be the start of something special for Sunderland?