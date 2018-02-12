This clever animation stitches numerous famous football moments into one beautiful game

For many football fans, the beautiful game is the love of their life – but how would you show the sport your affection this Valentine’s Day?

The guys at Art of Football know how. Gabe and Luke Cuthbert formed the company four years ago, and have been creating designs that capture the emotion and movement of football ever since.

Those designs are usually available as prints or on items of clothing. But with February 14 on the horizon, they redirected their love of the game to produce something rather different – and rather special.

The fantasy football match, entitled “Football, We Love You” is comprised of numerous famous moments from games gone by, stitched together to make one ongoing piece of play.

For example, David Beckham’s long-range goal against Wimbledon in 1995 is this time saved by Rene Higuita and his famous scorpion kick.

A total of 1,600 drawings make up the two-minute video, which sees Lionel Messi and Bobby Moore battle it out among others.

(Art of Football)

Produced and photographed over the course of a year, this labour of love was given the finishing touch by legendary commentator Martin Tyler, who apparently recorded the commentary in his kitchen.

(Art of Football)

Eye-catching moments include Dennis Bergkamp’s 1998 World Cup goal against Argentina being saved by Peter Schmeichel, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s bicycle kick against England is used to clear the ball to Zinedine Zidane, whose Champions League final volley for Real Madrid in 2002 is kept out of the net by Luis Suarez’s handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup.

(Art of Football)

That’s a lot of drama for one goal, eventually netted by Troy Deeney. Try analysing that, Match Of The Day…