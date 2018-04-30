This baseball player hit a home run straight into a bin

A home run is one of the most impressive things you can see on a baseball field – but it’s even better if that batter manages to deposit the ball into a bin in the process.

That’s what New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes managed in a game against the San Diego Padres, and honestly it’s quite a sight.

Cespedes let rip on a pitch from Padres starter Joey Lucchesi in the sixth inning.

It’s kind of hard to see, so here it is in handy gif form.

Yoenis Cespedes homered directly into a garbage can 418 feet away in the bullpen. The man is magic. https://t.co/7mKeXvNtiH pic.twitter.com/mYb3VkseSY — Andrew Mearns (@MearnsPSA) April 29, 2018

Yep, that ball sailed straight into the garbage can – even more impressive given the shot went 418 feet, according to Statcast, and there was only a tiny slot for it to fall through.

Possibly the feat was a comment on the Mets’ performance as they lost 12-2 to the struggling Padres.