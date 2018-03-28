This baseball fielder’s in-game admission will make you feel better about your own athleticism

The world of sport is obsessed with winning, so it was refreshing to see one baseball player admitting defeat in the middle of a play while live on TV.

Mookie Betts is an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, and during an in-game interview in a spring-training game against the Chicago Cubs, Betts had everyone laughing when the ball came his way.

“I ain’t getting this one, boys,” Betts told the commentators after Kris Bryant hit the ball his way at the top of the fourth inning, leaving his interviewers chuckling.

The Red Sox ran out 4-2 winners despite the moment of hilarity, their final game before the MLB regular season begins on March 29.