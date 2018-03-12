This Arsenal video suggests it’s not just on the pitch that Mesut Ozil gets his assists…

Mesut Ozil became the fastest man to achieve 50 Premier League assists in Arsenal’s 3-0 home win against Watford, and his generosity stretches beyond the pitch if this club video is to be believed.

It took the Germany midfielder 141 games to reach the milestone, assisting Shkodran Mustafi for the opening goal of the game, prompting Arsenal to post this to their Twitter page.

Be it on the pitch or at the training ground, @MesutOzil1088 just loves to assist

🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ua649ktbSX — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 11, 2018

Whether the phone needs answering or you’re missing some sugar from your tea, who else would you want assisting you other than Ozil?

And while the former Real Madrid player looked handy with a coat zip, Arsenal fans will hope he’s handing Arsene Wenger the Europa League trophy later on this season.