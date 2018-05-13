This Arsenal video proves Wenger is a great entertainer in more ways than one

It’s fair to say many Arsenal fans are relieved Arsene Wenger is leaving the club after a difficult season, but that’s not to say they won’t miss his charm and personality.

And if the supporters had forgotten about all that side of the manager during one of his worst ever away runs, the club had a handy reminder up its sleeve before the Frenchman’s final game in charge.

Among humorous moments with journalists and silky skills on the training ground and even on the touchline, Wenger also offers food for thought on subjects such as philosophy and his obsession with the game of football.

“On the day Arsenal plays I’d be happy to be in the North Bank, if you can offer me a ticket,” the Frenchman quipped to one reporter.

I already miss the guy 😭 — ⚽️🔴⚪️Anthony⚪️🔴⚽️ (@AFCgooner87) May 11, 2018

His teams often played beautiful football, but Wenger was always sure to entertain off the pitch as well.

- Press Association