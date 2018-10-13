Thierry Henry gets Monaco job
13/10/2018 - 10:15:24Back to Sport Home
Thierry Henry has been appointed head coach of Monaco, the Ligue 1 club have announced.
The former Arsenal and France forward replaces Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked by the Ligue 1 side on Thursday.
Henry started his career at Monaco, and has been working as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.
Henry has signed a deal until June 2021 and said on Monaco's website: "I am very happy to come back to Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead."
#HesComingHome #ForeverMonaco pic.twitter.com/iHZEewWj13— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) October 13, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here