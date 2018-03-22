The World Cup dream is still alive for Irish cricket after favour from UAE

Ireland will book a spot at next year's World Cup if they overcome Afghanistan in their final qualifier next Wednesday after Zimbabwe suffered a surprise defeat to the UAE in Harare.

Zimbabwe needed a win to guarantee a top-two finish in the Super Sixes and with it a place, alongside the West Indies, in the 10-team World Cup in England and Wales next summer.

But in a rain-shortened encounter, Zimbabwe fell three runs short of their adjusted victory target of 230 from 40 overs, finishing on 226 for seven to open the door for both Ireland and Afghanistan.

Both teams lie one point behind Zimbabwe in the standings, meaning a win for either side would be enough to go through, while Ireland's superior net run-rate would result in their progress if there is a washout.

This is definitely right this time!



The final #CWCQ Qualification permutations are as follows;



If Ireland beat Afghanistan they qualify

If Afghanistan beat Ireland they qualify

If it is a wash-out/NR Ireland qualify on Net Run Rate

A tie Zimbabwe qualify on Net Run Rate pic.twitter.com/cW8F5FTcvD — Andrew Leonard (@CricketBadge) March 22, 2018

In the event of a tie, Ireland's net run-rate would fall, meaning Zimbabwe would hang on to second spot.

The Windies became the first nation to qualify on Wednesday after a five-run triumph on the DLS method over Scotland.

Press Association & Digital Desk