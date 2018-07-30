The whole country will love Limerick's Live 95FM's All-Ireland semi-final commentary

Cork and Limerick served up a thriller on Sunday afternoon with the Treaty scoring two late goals in extra time to break Rebel hearts.

The 3-32 to 2-31 win sent Limerick into a first All-Ireland final in 11 years.

The county will have celebrated long into Sunday night but the excitement reached fever pitch levels on Limerick's Live 95FM.

Sharing a few snippets of Donn O'Sullivan and Donal O'Grady calling the game on social media the commentary will bring a smile to hurling fans across the country - unless you're in Cork.

From the manic shouts of "Limerick are level" to the joy at the two goals, it's well worth a listen.

"What an impact Dowling. He had the balls to go for it and by god did he stick it"

Yesterday was up there with the best of them.



Here are some of the big moments from our commentary of Limerick vs Cork. 📻 #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/UPmeak4unv — Limerick's Live 95FM (@LimLive95fm) July 30, 2018

