The whole country will love Limerick's Live 95FM's All-Ireland semi-final commentary

Cork and Limerick served up a thriller on Sunday afternoon with the Treaty scoring two late goals in extra time to break Rebel hearts.

The 3-32 to 2-31 win sent Limerick into a first All-Ireland final in 11 years.

The county will have celebrated long into Sunday night but the excitement reached fever pitch levels on Limerick's Live 95FM.

Sharing a few snippets of Donn O'Sullivan and Donal O'Grady calling the game on social media the commentary will bring a smile to hurling fans across the country - unless you're in Cork.

From the manic shouts of "Limerick are level" to the joy at the two goals, it's well worth a listen.

"What an impact Dowling. He had the balls to go for it and by god did he stick it"

By Steve Neville

