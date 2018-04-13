The week in Fantasy Premier League: Kane quarrels, saving Salah and Double Gameweek differentials

Owning Harry Kane has been a frustrating experience for Fantasy Premier League managers at times this season, but nobody was prepared for this.

Transferred in by over 100,000 managers, everything seemed to be going to plan as he duly notched against Stoke, before confusion reigned just minutes later.

Goal - KANE

Assist - ERIKSEN



Stoke 1-2 Spurs (63 mins)#FPL #STOTOT — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 7, 2018

GOAL Stoke 1-2 Spurs (63 mins)



Eriksen scores his second goal of the match as his free-kick evades everyone#STKTOT — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018

The goal (and all-important FPL points) were eventually awarded to Eriksen, before Kane’s bizarre crusade to take a goal from a teammate revealed the full extent of his lust for a third Golden Boot.

Can’t believe Harry Kane publicly swore on his daughters life that Eriksen’s ball touched him on the way in, and then won an appeal for it. Madness! pic.twitter.com/FBd37pggVo — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 12, 2018

The men in robes at the aptly-named dubious goals panel eventually agreed, but it all came too late for over 1.7 million FPL managers to benefit.

Lot of talk this morning of Harry Kane trying to overturn the decision to award Christian Eriksen the 2nd goal vs Stoke in #GW33.



Even if he somehow gets them to overturn it, it’s not going to change anything FPL wise.#FPL Rules👇 pic.twitter.com/dofO3vnYPF — FPL Awesom-o 🤖 (@awesomoFPL) April 9, 2018

The fact that it happened in what was one of the lowest-scoring weeks of the past five seasons, only rubbed salt in the wounds of Kane owners.

The average score this GW is 32.



The only lower average in the last 5 seasons came in BGW28 (19 pts) in 16/17, in which only 4 matches took place. In GW 29 of 13/14, the average was 29 pts. That would make this GW the lowest avg GW in the last 156 GWs apart from BGW28 of 16/17! — FPL Intellect (@FPLIntellect) April 9, 2018

Harry Kane has now scored 25 Premier League goals this season.



Right Foot - 9

Left Foot - 9

Head - 6

Personal Space - 1



What a striker 👏 pic.twitter.com/JtsywVTzdP — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) April 11, 2018

Everyone else breathed a sigh of relief, while simultaneously heaping the kind of unrelenting ridicule on the Spurs striker man we’ve seen since the days of John Terry.

Flip sake. He was my captain. Those points could cost me our league! — Matty Hillis (@MattyHillis1) April 11, 2018

Although he certainly took it to new levels, the fact that Kane is obsessed with records and personal achievement won’t come as a galloping shock to anyone - what was far more revealing was the reaction of another Golden Boot contender.

😂😂🤨🤨🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) April 11, 2018

No, not him...

What to do with Mo Salah?

Despite being on course to become the all-time leading FPL points scorer, the absence of Mo Salah (LIV, 10.5) against Everton was enough to spook managers into making him the most-sold midfielder in the game this week.

One expertly-taken goal against Man City and a solitary word in a rare personal tweet later, and many were wondering if they had made the right decision.

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

It will be a long goodbye for some, as they comfort themselves by bringing the ghost of Salah into their Free Hit squad for BGW35 when he faces doomed West Brom.

Given Klopp's unapologetic rotation in the 2016 Europa League campaign, it’s almost certain that Salah's minutes will be managed in some way - but this may not fully kick in until as late as GW36.

Liverpool's place in the top four is not quite as secure as some may think - if Chelsea can win while Liverpool draw over the next three games (hardly unthinkable, even given Chelsea's form), victory in the pair's GW37 clash at Stamford Bridge would give the Blues a shot at securing fourth place in the final game of the season.

Having returned an average 9.5 points in home matches this season, the top-scoring player in FPL could ironically become a differential for those willing to go against the grain and captain him this week.

Going to captain Salah. He’s the exception to the never captain a SGW player rule. Feels right — #FPL Lion (@FPLlion) April 12, 2018

Selling him by GW36 makes sense, but keep your options open for what could be his glorious GW38 swansong in your FPL team (particularly if Harry Kane’s aura manages to score another few goals). With almost two weeks to recover for any Champions League final, he’ll be looking to finish in style against Brighton at Anfield.

😂😂😂 If this isn't reason enough to own both Kane and Salah, I don't know what is. We have a golden boot battle on our hands. Probably the most exciting thing left to decide this season 💪💪 https://t.co/RLIuo29Qcv — FPL Pasq (@PasqFpl) April 11, 2018

For those who waved goodbye to the Egyptian King, for the time being at least, can now look forward to the feeling of seemingly boundless potential a Double Gameweek player can bring.

Choosing the best Double Gameweek players

Unfortunately, the excitement of DGW34 won’t last long for some managers who have already used their Free Hit chip, followed as it is by a blank for all DGW teams other than Burnley.

Those Free-Hitting this week can roll the dice on triple Man United cover and have the option of what could be a season-changing differential captain in the form of 3.6%-owned Alexis Sánchez (MUN, 11.5).

Moving on to the midfield players.

1. Alexis Sanchez#FPL #GW34 #DGW34 🙂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/J3XlDcDarS — FPL Aditya (@AdsIyer) April 12, 2018

One clean sheet in their last eight fixtures doesn't inspire confidence, but the price is right for Leicester defenders like Ben Chilwell (LEI, 4.4) and Wes Morgan (LEI, 4.4) as they prepare to face Burnley and Southampton - teams who have both failed to muster an average of one goal scored per game this season.

In a strange quirk of fixtures, Chelsea also face Burnley and Southampton, and could be afforded one last chance to redeem themselves against the goal-shy sides.

Short-term punts on the likes of Pascal Groß (BHA, 6.0), José Izquierdo (BHA, 5.9), Chris Wood (BUR, 6.3) and Charlie Austin (SOU, 5.8) are also viable options.

For those Free Hitting in BGW35, it’s smooth sailing as players from Brighton, Chelsea, Leicester, Man United, Southampton and Tottenham all provide the promise of two Double Gameweeks.

The idea that a scorned Christian Eriksen (TOT, 9.4) will develop a new-found greed is probably a bit fanciful, but he has been in impressive form, regardless.

Christian Eriksen's last six matches:



14 chances created

21 attempts

10 on target



The Dane is a man in form ahead of @SpursOfficial's #FPL Double Gameweek, says The Scout: https://t.co/78l34h0WxM pic.twitter.com/kDPDgv0ojl — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 11, 2018

QUICK TIP

Squad rotation will become a factor for teams still involved in cup competitions - look for those red spots in Ben Crellin’s latest spreadsheet to see which players could be particularly vulnerable, and when.