'The wedding has definitely taken a back seat': Wedding and All-Ireland plans colliding for Ulster winner

Wedding plans and All-Ireland plans are set to collide in the life of new Ulster Championship winning captain Cathy Donnelly.

The Trillick woman gets married on November 30 but has an All-Ireland semi-final before then, and possibly a final after it.

"The wedding has definitely been taking a back seat these past few weeks because the football has been the priority," Cathy tells Jerome Quinn Media after beating Lavey from Cavan in the Ulster Junior Final, 0-6 to 0-4.

Digital Desk