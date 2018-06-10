The Uefa Champions League is coming to Fifa 19

The next version of EA Sports’ Fifa video game will feature the official Champions League tournament mode for the first time.

Fifa 19 will see the full European Cup tournament appear as a playable mode for the first time, complete with the competition’s famous anthem and big-eared trophy.

The announcement was made by EA during the games studio’s press conference ahead of E3, the leading games industry trade show, which opens in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The competition’s appearance in future Fifa games had been rumoured earlier this year after it was confirmed the tournament’s official partnership with rival football game series Pro Evolution Soccer had come to an end.

The first trailer for the new game showed cover star Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar in action.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the series were very excited about the new addition.

EA Sports confirmed the game will be released on September 28.

