The traditional 7.45pm Champions League kick-off time is no more
27/02/2018 - 14:41:00Back to Sport Home
The traditional 7.45pm Champions League kick-off time is no more from next season.
Matches will instead be staggered each evening, starting between 5.55pm and 8pm.
UEFA has also announced changes to the qualification rules.
The top four teams in Spain, England, Germany and Italy are now guaranteed a place in the group stages.
It means there are only six spots available through the qualifiers.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here