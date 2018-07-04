The Sun newspaper issues 'apology' - of sorts - for controversial Colombia headline

After causing controversy with their front page yesterday, The Sun has issued an 'apology' to Colombia.

On Tuesday, ahead of England's last-16 World Cup clash with Colombia, The Sun led with a headline that read: 'As 3 Lions face nation that gave world Shakira, great coffee and er, other stuff, we say... GO KANE!'

The headline drew plenty of attention on social media and caused Colombia’s ambassador to the UK to complain over the reference to the South American country's links to cocaine.

As reported by The Guardian, ambassador Néstor Osorio Londoño said: "It’s rather sad that they use such a festive and friendly environment as the World Cup to target a country and continue to stigmatise it with a completely unrelated issue."

Today The Sun has issued an 'apology', which reads:

"The front page of yesterday's Sun may have given the impression that Colombia is well known for its cocaine trade.



This was unfair on the Colombian people, who are far more embarrassed by the way their cheating, fouling, play acting, mean-spirited national football team played last night.



We are happy to set the record straight."

Online, some found it humours while other found it crass.

The Sun apology which begets another in itself😀🇬🇧#Mean pic.twitter.com/4WY3CkR1XQ — roland walker👣 (@rowalkerghana) July 4, 2018

Apology of the year. 👋👋 pic.twitter.com/jVkDuBuaes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2018

That’s not how you do an apology @TheSun... https://t.co/X5Oxgu89Cy — Oliver Cook (@OGMCookie) July 4, 2018

@TheSun what a horrible way to treat Colombia on your newspaper. Your supposed apology just cause more disgust against you. — Colors & Co.Carolina (@ColorsyCo) July 4, 2018

Is this not the worst apology ever published? The Sun, a continuous national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/LLSbriwn1k — Ben (@the__buck) July 4, 2018

England eventually beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties but it was firey game.

The game saw eight yellow cards and the International Football Association Board today said it wants to press ahead with changes which will tackle some of the poor behaviour that marred the clash.