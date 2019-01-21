The sporting weekend in pictures

Roger Federer crashed out of the Australian Open at the hands of 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, while defending champion Caroline Wozniacki was also beaten in a busy weekend of sporting action.

In the Premier League, Marcus Rashford continued to flourish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while Judd Trump claimed an impressive win over favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan to lift the Masters title at Alexandra Palace.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport. Rangers’ Scottish Cup clash at Cowdenbeath was called over concerns about the pitch (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Maria Sharapova knocked out defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of the Australian Open (Kin Cheung/AP)

Exeter were knocked out of the Champions Cup after losing 9-7 to Munster (Niall Carson/PA)

Serena Williams consoled Dayana Yastremska after beating her in the third round in Melbourne (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth game in a row as Manchester United beat Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 2-1 win made it seven from seven for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leeds were beaten 2-1 at Stoke in their first game since Marcelo Bielsa admitted he had been spying on every team in training this season (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mohamed Salah scored two more as Liverpool maintained their momentum at the top of the Premier League with a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA)

Alexandre Lacazette was on target as Arsenal comfortably beat their London rivals Chelsea 2-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

Saracens beat Glasgow 38-19 at the Allianz Arena before the two clubs were drawn against each other in the Champions Cup quarter-finals (David Davies/PA)

Roger Federer was stunned in the fourth round of the Australian Open by Greek 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas (Kin Cheung/AP)

Angelique Kerber made another high-profile exit (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Harry Winks scored a dramatic late goal as Tottenham came from behind to beat Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Martin Warhurst, a Manchester City fan, was mistaken for a German football manager when television tried to interview him during City’s win at Huddersfield (Eorl Crabtree)

Gareth Southgate was presented with the Football Writers’ Association Tribute Award (Jim Van Wijk/PA)

Judd Trump beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 to win his first Masters title at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

- Press Association