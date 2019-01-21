The sporting weekend in pictures

Roger Federer crashed out of the Australian Open at the hands of 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, while defending champion Caroline Wozniacki was also beaten in a busy weekend of sporting action.
In the Premier League, Marcus Rashford continued to flourish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while Judd Trump claimed an impressive win over favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan to lift the Masters title at Alexandra Palace.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.
Leinster have brought the curtain down on the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages with the easiest of victories away to Wasps on Sunday afternoon that confirms for them an all-Irish home quarter-final against Ulster at the end of March.
