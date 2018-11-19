The sporting weekend in pictures

Children from Roma, migrant, refugee and Traveller communities ...
Gardaí are preparing a file for the ...
A petition to relocate a West Dublin bus ...
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance ...
The extraordinary Brexit events in London this past week have already had an impact ...
Bandon company Acorn Water has ambitious ...
How we work and how work is viewed is changing ...
The Brexit concerns of Northern Ireland are ...
Theresa May faces another tough week.
Naftali Bennett’s decision to remain ...
Engineers hope it could bring them a step ...
The Chase quizzer, who has Asperger’s, became emotional ...
These will be their first Irish shows since they headlined Slane Castle in 2015.
The TV host received a mixed response after presenting the ITV show with Declan Donnelly. ...
The actor shaved his head after playing Elton John in a new biopic. ...
A behavioural expert tells Liz Connor how to successfully navigate ...
This is basically the starting point for ...
Glen was clearly impressed with the version ...
Can’t remember the last time you slept ...
Two brothers of Irishman Sean Cox, who suffered life-changing ...
Kerem Demirbay, Falcao and Frenkie De Jong make headlines in Monday’s papers.
England clinched a dramatic Wembley win over Croatia while Ireland’s rugby ...
Michael O’Neill’s men suffered relegation to League ...
The sporting weekend featured notable wins for England’s footballers and cricketers and the Ireland rugby union team.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a pictorial look at those and the rest of the weekend’s notable fixtures.Harry Kane (centre) netted the late winner as England beat Croatia at Wembley to reach the Nations League semi-finals (Nick Potts/PA)
Ryan Fraser (left) opened the scoring in Scotland’s 4-0 win in Albania which kept their Nations League promotion hopes alive (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales missed out on Nations League promotion after defeat to Denmark in Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland met in a high-profile friendly in Dublin, which finished 0-0 (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
When it came to Nations League business for Northern Ireland, it was Austria who celebrated a last-minute winner (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jack Leach claimed a five-wicket haul to help England seal their first series win in Sri Lanka for 17 years (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time ever on home soil in their autumn international at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
England had to battle back from a half-time deficit to beat next year’s World Cup hosts Japan at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wales’ Liam Williams (right) was among the try-scorers as Warren Gatland’s side trounced Tonga in Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scotland slipped to a narrow defeat at home to South Africa (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Italy’s Francesco Molinari beat Tommy Fleetwood to golf’s Race to Dubai at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Alexander Zverev shocked world number one Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Finals title at the O2 Arena in London (John Walton/PA)
David Beckham (right) and his son Romeo were interested spectators at the O2 (John Walton/PA)
The November Meeting took place at the Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend (David Davies/PA)
- Press Association
"Ireland can now claim to be the best team in the world after producing a stunning performance that was brave, creative and relentless."
Peter O'Mahony forgetting he's injured is a must-see!
Schmidt feared that Ireland would be denied victory in a repeat of 2013, his first outing against his native country as Ireland head coach.
There will be many sore bodies after yesterday's win over the All Blacks.
The defence coach masterminded Ireland’s rearguard action in Dublin.
The former Wales captain was the victim of a hate crime, but the incident was dealt with by way of restorative justice.
Former Ireland head coach Eddie O'Sullivan has said Ireland have a claim to be the best team in the world after their 16-9 win over New Zealand.
"It was unreal. Boys showing up everywhere. Tackles that probably shouldn't have been made. Plays that shouldn't have been made. Guys were fighting for each other and fighting for the cause."
