The social media reaction to Spain’s decision to sack coach Julen Lopetegui

Spain’s World Cup preparations are in disarray after coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament.

The 51-year-old was removed from his post on Wednesday morning, just two days before Spain’s Group B opener with Portugal and less than 24 hours after his appointment as Real Madrid boss.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the social media reaction to Lopetegui’s sacking.

Wait, maybe I get a call up now! https://t.co/4InwsavXZa — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 13, 2018

Wow! Spain have sacked their coach, Lopetegui. Increible! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 13, 2018

I’m no longer tipping Spain unless they do something ingenious like ask Pep Guardiola to take charge for a few weeks only. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 13, 2018

Chaos in the Spain camp... 🙈🇪🇸 #Worldcup2018 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 13, 2018

What a fall from grace for Lopetegui, getting sacked a day before the biggest tournament starts . Strong statement by the Spanish FA, @DFB_Team_EN take note re Özil/Gündogan — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) June 13, 2018

LIVE from Spain's training camp. pic.twitter.com/wPhzUlPHSN — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 13, 2018

Imagine if Wenger is now hired as emergency manager of Spain.. and wins the World Cup.

Now that would be amusing. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 13, 2018

Such a shame for spain, they had a really good qualifying campaign and I fancied them to do very well, be a miracle if they win it now! — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) June 13, 2018

Good chance he’ll be sack by Real Madrid in a few Months time too! 😳 #Spain — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) June 13, 2018

I’d be concerned if it was another Nation but Spain don’t even need a manager!! 🇪🇸 — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) June 13, 2018

- Press Association