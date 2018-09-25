The social media reaction after a special day as Cork honours Liam Miller

Manchester United took the win on penalties but it was an unforgettable day for everyone in Pairc Ui Chaoimh as the Liam Miller Tribute Match was a fitting honour for the former United, Celtic and Ireland midfielder.

Over 42,000 were in attendance at the home of Cork GAA for the much-anticipated occasion that lived up to the hype that surrounded the day.

While the match itself on the field ebbed and flowed, the fact that so many top players were willing to come together was a true testament to Liam Miller - the player and the man.

The game attracted a lot of buzz on social media, both from those at the stadium and watching at home.

The GAA pitch dimensions were a bit much for Gary Neville!

There was even some love for the referee on this special day (albeit from his brother!)

And if the day wasn't good enough - the drama continued as the match went to penalties

After United won the shoot-out, it brought an end to a special day

