The RTÉ promo for Cork v Limerick builds the hype beautifully

On Sunday, Cork and Limerick will square off for a place in the All-Ireland hurling final.

The All-Ireland semi-final is an all-Munster affair, with Galway and Clare on the other side of the draw.

RTÉ have a knack for producing a promo that stirs the emotions and for this clash between "Munster's geographical step-brothers" it is no different.

Pitting the best of Cork-ness against the best of what Limerick has to offer the promo is enough to have the whole nation eagerly anticipating this clash.

After all, it features two teams whose "determination to hurl with skilful abandon has already sweetened the scent of the season."

Young Offenders or The Rubber Bandits? Potato pie or gravy chips? Cork or Limerick?

Green and red under a blue sky. It's a beautiful prospect... #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/Hphq36MtnY — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 27, 2018

Superb.